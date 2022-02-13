NC DHHS Flu
Burglary suspect shot, killed by police in Concord

Police say a physical confrontation happened between the officer and suspect prior to the shooting.
An officer-involved shooting left a burglary suspect dead early Sunday morning in Concord.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST
According to the Concord Police Department, an officer was on a routine patrol around 5 a.m. when they came across a burglary taking place at Modern Nissan, 967 Concord Parkway S. Police say a white male was trying to steal a car.

On Sunday, February 13, 2022, at approximately 5 a.m., a Concord police officer was involved in an incident culminating...

Posted by City of Concord, NC - Police Department on Sunday, February 13, 2022

The officer told the suspect multiple times to stop and officers say he refused. Then, a physical confrontation between the two happened.

The officer fired their department-issued handgun, shooting the suspect. He was taken to an area hospital by Cabarrus County EMS and later died from his injuries.

The officer was not injured.

No names are being released at this time.

A press release issued by the department stated the officer had been with the department since January 2020.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will look into the shooting, as is customary in all officer-involved shootings.

