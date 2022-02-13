AMBER ALERT: Charlotte toddler reported missing, believed to be in danger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber alert has been issued for a missing Charlotte toddler who is believed to have been abducted from the scene of a homicide. Police believe she is in danger.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Marlaya Monet Patterson is a 3-year-old Black female, standing about 3 feet tall and weighing 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Her alleged abductor is believed to be her father Corey Lamont Patterson, a 29-year-old Black male standing at 5′6″ and weighing 140 pounds.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Corey Lamont Patterson is believed to have abducted 3-year-old Marlaya Patterson. (N.C. Department of Public Safety)

He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

The two were last known to be leaving a home on the 1600 block of Swan Drive, Charlotte in a Silver 2012 Ford Escape with NC license tag number BDB2527. Police say a woman was shot to death in the same home around the same time.

Patterson has a history of felony convictions. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, he has absconded from his probation/parole supervision.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department immediately at 704-336-7000, or call 911 or *HP.

