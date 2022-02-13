Ahead of Super Bowl, grocery stores, restaurants face food price hikes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, you may see a jump in prices in all your favorite game-day snacks at the grocery store and possibly even at restaurants and bars.

“Definitely chicken wings, maybe some nachos, a burger, we love spinach and artichoke dip,” laughed Madison King, who spent Saturday at Charlotte Beer Garden.

The problem is those game day classics are costing more.

“Mainly the meat prices...anything protein, it’s way up,” said Tony Reynolds.

Reynolds is the general manager of Charlotte Beer Garden. He said they’ve been seeing a jump in meat, paper and liquor products, and paying more to prep means it’s harder for his crew to make a profit.

“If our products keep going up and up, then you know it starts flipping to not making money and breaking even. Who wants to break even when you’re working?” he explained.

For now, the beer garden is not raising prices for customers.

But you may still feel the pinch at grocery stores while stocking up for the game. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said food prices are up more than 7% compared to last year.

