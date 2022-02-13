After beautiful start, the end of weekend turning colder with chances for rain and snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -After a beautiful, spring-like day with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s, we’re going to end the weekend much colder with rain and snow.

A cold front will continue to push across the Carolinas this evening. Expect increasing clouds for tonight and for temperatures to fall into the lower 30s in the mountains, and 40s across the piedmont. A quick round of scattered snow showers will move across the mountains on Sunday morning; little to no accumulation is expected. The balance of the day will be cold and mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s. Expect a cold, light rain from the foothills to the piedmont for Sunday morning. The rain will taper off by early afternoon, giving way to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s.

Sunshine will return for Monday and Tuesday! We’ll start out our mornings with temperatures in the 20s and end the day mostly sunny and dry with highs in the 50s.

Wednesday will be another mild and dry day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Wednesday night into Thursday we’ll be tracking a strong area of low pressure out to our west. The low will drag a cold front through our area on Thursday bringing a good chance for some rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. Ahead of this system, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s on Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, there will be a chance for some scattered showers in the morning otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

