13-year-old dies after falling from hotel balcony in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - The Chapel Hill Police Department is investigating the death of a 13-year-old who fell from a balcony Saturday night.

The incident took place just before 11 p.m. inside the Graduate Chapel Hill hotel at 311 West Franklin Street.

The teen fell two stories from the fifth floor to the third floor.

Police are investigating the fall and no more information is available at this time.

