NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

13-year-old dies after falling from hotel balcony in Chapel Hill

The teen fell two stories from the fifth floor to the third floor.
Death investigation
Death investigation(WALB)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - The Chapel Hill Police Department is investigating the death of a 13-year-old who fell from a balcony Saturday night.

The incident took place just before 11 p.m. inside the Graduate Chapel Hill hotel at 311 West Franklin Street.

The teen fell two stories from the fifth floor to the third floor.

Police are investigating the fall and no more information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The situation happened on West Trade Street near South Graham Street.
CATS bus driver dies after being shot in uptown Charlotte
Marlaya Monet Patterson is believed to have been abducted by Corey Lamont Patterson.
Amber alert canceled for Charlotte child taken after homicide
Robert Dequan Johnson was arrested for murder.
Rock Hill, S.C. man arrested in connection with I-77 murder
An officer-involved shooting left a burglary suspect dead early Sunday morning in Concord.
Burglary suspect shot, killed by police in Concord
Watson Deondra Brooks and Sabrina Lavette Wallace were charged with murder after deputies found...
Two charged with murder in Albemarle shooting

Latest News

Tom and Sharon Barnes of Charlotte offer stays at their two mansions in the tropical Turks and...
Want to stay at Prince’s tropical island mansion? This NC family will let you do it
Marlaya Monet Patterson is believed to have been abducted by Corey Lamont Patterson.
Amber alert canceled for Charlotte child taken after homicide
Watson Deondra Brooks and Sabrina Lavette Wallace were charged with murder after deputies found...
Two charged with murder in Albemarle shooting
An officer-involved shooting left a burglary suspect dead early Sunday morning in Concord.
Burglary suspect shot, killed by police in Concord