Wanted man, tied to two shootings, turns himself in to police in Gastonia

Police say the 25-year-old man turned himself in around 9 p.m. at the urging of his mother.
Police are searching for a suspect tied to a shooting in Gastonia Wednesday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was wanted in connection to two shootings in Gastonia has turned himself in to police.

Police say 25-year-old Rakeem Deshon McCree turned himself in around 9 p.m. at the urging of his mother. McCree was taken into custody without incident.

Gastonia Police say one shooting happened at 4 p.m. in the area of North Edgemont Avenue. A woman claimed McCree had fired shots at her house and then left in a vehicle.

Shortly after the North Edgemont Avenue shooting, a relative of the woman called police to say McCree was following his vehicle and had fired several shots at him, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

There were no injuries in either shooting.

A woman said that 25-year-old Rakeem Deshon McCree had fired shots at her house and then left in a vehicle.

Officers said they found McCree’s vehicle parked in front of a home on East 5th Avenue. For several hours, investigators worked to determine if he was in the home. The area was cleared after law enforcement determined the suspect was not inside.

McCree was actively being searched for and was considered armed and dangerous.

Warrants were obtained for McCree charging him with two counts of attempted murder and other offenses.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

