Valentine’s Day flowers are in short supply, most expensive they’ve been

Last year, a customer could get a dozen roses for $90. This year, they’ll have to pay $120.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Giovy Buyers, the owner of Southern Blossom Florist in South End, said flowers are not only scarce but the most expensive they’ve ever been this year.

“By probably Sunday, I don’t know how much left I’m going to have,” she said. “Never seen it, never. I’ve been in business 12 years, never seen it like this, this much. The price that we’re paying...never, ever.”

Buyers said roses and carnations are particularly pricey.

She explained last year, a customer could get a dozen roses for $90. This year, they’ll have to pay $120.

She said staff shortages and transportations delays while importing from South America have contributed to the price hike.

“There have been delays on the planes and stuck in Miami, and it’s just been so difficult and very stressful,” she said.

Buyers said not only does the shop already have 150 pre-orders, but they expect walk-ins and have pitched a tent in the back to hold additional flowers.

