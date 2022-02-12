NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Tennis courts at Rowan middle school named in honor of beloved teacher and coach

Naming ceremony held at Knox Middle School
Matt Beaver's children Jackson and Ella hit the first balls over the net at the Knox tennis...
Matt Beaver's children Jackson and Ella hit the first balls over the net at the Knox tennis courts named for their father.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The tennis courts at Knox Middle School in Salisbury were named in honor and memory of coach Matthew Beaver. On Saturday a naming ceremony was held at the school.

Beaver passed away from COVID in January of 2021.

A large number of family, friends, coworkers and former students and tennis players turned out to see the ribbon-cutting for the newly refurbished courts.

“We still miss Matt every day, “said Beaver’s father Dale Beaver. “To miss Matt is to love him.”

Beaver thanked coaches, and everyone involved in the fund drive to raise the collections need to refurbish the three courts.

Matt’s faith was a major part of his life. Several speakers talked about how Matt demonstrated his Christian faith in every aspect of his life.

“If Matt were here, he wouldn’t care about what the courts were named,” Dale Beaver said, pointing out that Matt would be more concerned with the kids who would play on the courts.

“Matt was a fighter and he didn’t give up easily,” Beaver added. “He wanted every kid that wanted to play to have the opportunity to participate. Matt will love on in the lives of these children. Fly Trojans, fly.”

The Rowan-Salisbury School System provided a statement at the time of Beaver’s death saying “It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of one of our educators, Mr. Matthew Beaver. Rowan-Salisbury Schools extends its sincerest condolences to the Beaver family and Knox Middle School staff and students.”

Beaver graduated from East Rowan High School in 1999. He went on to graduate from Piedmont Bible College and High Point University with degrees in Health and Physical Education. Matthew was a member of the Piedmont Bible College basketball team.

He was recognized by High Point University as the spring 2006 Outstanding Student Teacher and Outstanding Physical Education Major. Beaver taught Physical Education and coached basketball and tennis at Knox and was a member of Charity Baptist Church in Kannapolis.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This April 13, 2016 photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA...
Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data
A building in south Charlotte was damaged Friday morning after a truck crashed into it. One...
One killed after truck crashes into building in south Charlotte
The situation is unfolding near the apartments on Maple Circle in the Mount Holly area around 4...
Officers shoot driver after being hit by vehicle in Mount Holly, police chief says
The situation happened on West Trade Street near South Graham Street.
CATS bus driver hospitalized after being shot in uptown Charlotte
Timothy Drinnon was arrested Friday for the murder of his wife.
Man charged with murder after wife found dead in Union County home

Latest News

The Concord Police Department is excited to welcome 10 new police officers: Sam Wimbrow,...
Concord Police welcome ten new officers
Product Test: Egg steaming device
Product Test: Leigh and Caroline try their hand at an egg steaming device
Celebrate Galentine's Day with some selfies at Picture Project CLT
Celebrate Galentine's Day with some selfies at Picture Project CLT
Chef Ernie sharing delicious spreads for Super Bowl Sunday
Chef Ernie sharing delicious spreads for Super Bowl Sunday