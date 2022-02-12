NC DHHS Flu
Rock Hill, S.C. man arrested in connection with I-77 murder

He is being held without bond.
Robert Dequan Johnson was arrested for murder.
Robert Dequan Johnson was arrested for murder.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill, S.C. man was arrested Friday afternoon following a deadly shooting on I-77 in Fort Mill.

Deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office found a person with gunshot wounds just after 2 a.m. in a truck located near exit 85 of Interstate 77 in Fort Mill, S.C.

That person, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to an area hospital and later died.

Deputies identified Robert Dequan Johnson, 26, as a suspect later in the day. He was taken into custody after 2:30 p.m. after they say he led deputies on a car chase, ending on Spruce Street in Rock Hill.

Johnson was charged with murder is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

