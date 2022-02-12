NC DHHS Flu
Over 500 seniors in the Midlands received roses for Valentine’s Day

Volunteers from some great companies came together Friday to help make this Valentine’s Day a...
Volunteers from some great companies came together Friday to help make this Valentine’s Day a very special one.(WIS)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Love bloomed around the Midlands for an early Valentine’s Day celebration dedicated to seniors in the area Friday.

Roses and special Valentine’s cards were delivered to over 500 seniors living in several different senior communities.

Cindy Tyner with “All About Seniors” says it was a way to show them they are loved ahead of Valentine’s Day, and to also demonstrate they are not forgotten about during the pandemic.

“It is unfortunate that most of our seniors, do not get to experience Valentine’s day as they once did. With the pandemic still present in our communities, our seniors continue experiencing more isolation and loneliness,” Tyner said.

All About Seniors, Dynamic Mobile Imaging powered by DispatchHealth, McLeod Home Care, Pathway Hospice, NHC Home Care, and Senior Matters were the organizers behind the deliveries.

