CATS bus driver hospitalized after being shot in uptown Charlotte
The situation happened on West Trade Street near South Graham Street.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a CATS bus driver is in the hospital after being shot in uptown Charlotte Friday night.
Around 9:35 p.m. officers arrived and located a CATS bus where the driver had been shot. Medic has taken the driver to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Charlotte Area Transit System says CityLYNX Gold Line service is suspended for the rest of the evening.
Riders should expect service to resume at 5 a.m. Saturday.
A WBTV crew on scene observed at least 10 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department patrol vehicles surrounding a CATS bus in the area.
At this time, detectives have started investigating this incident.
Anyone with information can submit it anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
