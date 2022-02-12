NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CATS bus driver hospitalized after being shot in uptown Charlotte

The situation happened on West Trade Street near South Graham Street.
The situation happened on West Trade Street near South Graham Street.
The situation happened on West Trade Street near South Graham Street.(Nikki Hauser/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a CATS bus driver is in the hospital after being shot in uptown Charlotte Friday night.

The situation happened on West Trade Street near South Graham Street.

Around 9:35 p.m. officers arrived and located a CATS bus where the driver had been shot. Medic has taken the driver to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte Area Transit System says CityLYNX Gold Line service is suspended for the rest of the evening.

Riders should expect service to resume at 5 a.m. Saturday.

A WBTV crew on scene observed at least 10 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department patrol vehicles surrounding a CATS bus in the area.

At this time, detectives have started investigating this incident.

Anyone with information can submit it anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This April 13, 2016 photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA...
Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data
Georgianna Karriker, 42, and husband Reed Karriker, 42, are both accused of the attempted...
Affidavit reveals shocking allegations of abuse against 11-year-old boy in Salisbury
A building in south Charlotte was damaged Friday morning after a truck crashed into it. One...
One killed after truck crashes into building in south Charlotte
Troopers were called after a child was struck by a car in the area of Drexel Road and Rector...
Troopers: 8-year-old dies after being struck by car in Burke County
A fire claimed the life of one person in a blaze that ignited at a Kannapolis home Thursday.
Investigators: Candles caused fire that killed elderly man in Kannapolis

Latest News

Jason Myers: FIRST ALERT: Around 70 degrees for Saturday, with 40s by Sunday!
Jason Myers: FIRST ALERT: Around 70 degrees for Saturday, with 40s by Sunday!
Gastonia suspect Rakeem McCree
Wanted man, tied to two shootings, turns himself in to police in Gastonia
Charlotte was awarded the newest MLS franchise in December of 2019. Until a WBTV Investigation...
Charlotte waits years to release council records until WBTV investigation shines light on issue
Mecklenburg County Detention Center
State inspector sets deadline, Sheriff McFadden says changes to detention center started in December