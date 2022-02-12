CATS bus driver hospitalized after being shot in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a CATS bus driver is in the hospital after being shot in uptown Charlotte Friday night.

The situation happened on West Trade Street near South Graham Street.

Around 9:35 p.m. officers arrived and located a CATS bus where the driver had been shot. Medic has taken the driver to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte Area Transit System says CityLYNX Gold Line service is suspended for the rest of the evening.

Riders should expect service to resume at 5 a.m. Saturday.

CityLYNX Gold Line service is suspended for the rest of the evening. Riders should expect service to resume at 5 AM tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/IMvhjjMtfq — CATSRideTransit (@CATSRideTransit) February 12, 2022

A WBTV crew on scene observed at least 10 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department patrol vehicles surrounding a CATS bus in the area.

At this time, detectives have started investigating this incident.

Anyone with information can submit it anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.