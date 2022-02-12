Leigh Brock: Warm temps today and cold tomorrow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll be going from the 70s today to the 40s tomorrow! Get ready!

Springlike today

Winterlike Sunday

Another First Alert on Thursday

Today will be mild and dry. Highs will be close to 70 and the sun will be out - a nice little midwinter break.

A cold front will begin to move in tonight. Temperatures will fall to the low 40s and won’t really rebound during the day on Sunday. Highs will only go up about five degrees from where we start.

Saturday vs. Sunday

Spring today and winter tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/AP3A4nTWsB — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) February 12, 2022

Light precipitation will be moving in, too. For most of us, it will just result in a few light showers. The farther north and west you go, you have a better chance for seeing snow showers. They shouldn’t amount to much though.

Next shot at snow (First Alert Weather)

Monday will be cool and dry with highs in the upper 40s but we head back to the upper 50s by Tuesday.

The rest of the week will be spent in the 60s but rain will return. There’s a First Alert for rain on Thursday. (Yes, all rain this time.) Just a few showers should be left around by morning on Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s both days.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

