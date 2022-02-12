Jason Myers: FIRST ALERT: Around 70 degrees for Saturday, with 40s by Sunday!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pleasant weather continues for Saturday, with highs around 70 degrees for the piedmont, and around 50 degrees in the mountains. A light rain-snow mix will be possible for early Sunday morning. Dry and chilly weather develop for Valentine’s Day Monday.

Around 70 degrees for Saturday, with increasing clouds.

40s for Sunday, with a light rain-snow mix for the morning.

Warming trend next week, with late week rain possible.

Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures develop overnight, with Saturday morning low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Pleasant weather continues for Saturday, with clouds increasing late in the day. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will range from around 70 degrees in the piedmont, to around 50 degrees in the mountains.

A cold front will move across the Carolinas Saturday night into early Sunday, bringing MUCH colder temperatures for the end of the weekend, along with the chance for a rain to rain-snow mix for parts of the WBTV viewing area Sunday morning. Rain and snowfall accumulations look to be sparse to light overall, and some folks may stay dry.

Sunday morning temperatures look to start off around 40 degrees for the piedmont, with mid-20s in the mountains. As temperatures struggle to warm during the day Sunday, afternoon temperatures look to range from the 40s in the piedmont, to lower 30s in the mountains. After a light rain-snow mix for Sunday morning, precipitation is expected to taper off by midday, with dry conditions expected Sunday afternoon and evening.

Valentine’s Day Monday looks to feature more sunshine, with chilly high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Another warming trend develops for next week, with mid-50s for Tuesday, and 60s expected Wednesday through next Friday. Another round of rain looks to move in late Thursday into early Friday of next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy Saturday, and have your winter coat for Sunday!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.