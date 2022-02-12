NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Concord Police welcome ten new officers

The Concord Police Department is excited to welcome 10 new police officers: Sam Wimbrow,...
The Concord Police Department is excited to welcome 10 new police officers: Sam Wimbrow, Christian Fulton, Juan Giraldo, Jesse Beal, Fred Peace, KaLee Sherman, Eric Martinez, Delonta Veeney, Jazmine Missouri, and Ryan Jollie.(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is excited to welcome 10 new police officers: Sam Wimbrow, Christian Fulton, Juan Giraldo, Jesse Beal, Fred Peace, KaLee Sherman, Eric Martinez, Delonta Veeney, Jazmine Missouri, and Ryan Jollie.

Eight of the officers completed their Basic Law Enforcement Training in December and two are joining Concord PD with prior law enforcement experience. The officers will now begin their field training.

Concord’s newest police officers took their oath of office during a badge pinning ceremony at City Hall on Thursday, February 10. The officers were joined by members of their family, Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek, Mayor Bill Dusch, Council Member Jennifer P. Hubbard, City Manager Lloyd Payne, Concord Police Foundation Board Chairman Steve Steinbacher and Board Member Greg Walter.

The Concord Police Department currently has 205 sworn officers, and unlike many police departments in the state and across the nation, recruitment has not been a challenge. In fact, during his opening remarks at the ceremony Chief Gacek said the department has needed to turn away candidates.

“We are adding new men and women to a very noble profession under difficult times across the country,” said Gacek. “It’s great to have no shortage of people who are interested in joining the Concord Police Department; it’s a competitive process and each and every one of these new officers should be very proud of their accomplishment.”

At the ceremony, each new officer was given a copy of the book “Emotional Survival for Law Enforcement” by Kevin M. Gilmartin, Ph.D.  Chief Gacek gives this book to each officer because “it’s important for them to know about the highs and lows that come with being a police officer in modern society,” and he encouraged family members to read it as well.

The Concord Police Department is committed to providing all officers with the best possible training, equipment, and working conditions so they can excel, grow and develop in their careers. The city is privileged to welcome ten new officers and support them as they begin their careers in law enforcement and serve and protect the community.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This April 13, 2016 photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA...
Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data
A building in south Charlotte was damaged Friday morning after a truck crashed into it. One...
One killed after truck crashes into building in south Charlotte
The situation is unfolding near the apartments on Maple Circle in the Mount Holly area around 4...
Officers shoot driver after being hit by vehicle in Mount Holly, police chief says
Timothy Drinnon was arrested Friday for the murder of his wife.
Man charged with murder after wife found dead in Union County home
The situation happened on West Trade Street near South Graham Street.
CATS bus driver hospitalized after being shot in uptown Charlotte

Latest News

Product Test: Egg steaming device
Product Test: Leigh and Caroline try their hand at an egg steaming device
Celebrate Galentine's Day with some selfies at Picture Project CLT
Celebrate Galentine's Day with some selfies at Picture Project CLT
Chef Ernie sharing delicious spreads for Super Bowl Sunday
Chef Ernie sharing delicious spreads for Super Bowl Sunday
The situation happened on West Trade Street near South Graham Street.
CATS bus driver hospitalized after being shot in uptown Charlotte