Concord Police welcome ten new officers

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is excited to welcome 10 new police officers: Sam Wimbrow, Christian Fulton, Juan Giraldo, Jesse Beal, Fred Peace, KaLee Sherman, Eric Martinez, Delonta Veeney, Jazmine Missouri, and Ryan Jollie.

Eight of the officers completed their Basic Law Enforcement Training in December and two are joining Concord PD with prior law enforcement experience. The officers will now begin their field training.

Concord’s newest police officers took their oath of office during a badge pinning ceremony at City Hall on Thursday, February 10. The officers were joined by members of their family, Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek, Mayor Bill Dusch, Council Member Jennifer P. Hubbard, City Manager Lloyd Payne, Concord Police Foundation Board Chairman Steve Steinbacher and Board Member Greg Walter.

The Concord Police Department currently has 205 sworn officers, and unlike many police departments in the state and across the nation, recruitment has not been a challenge. In fact, during his opening remarks at the ceremony Chief Gacek said the department has needed to turn away candidates.

“We are adding new men and women to a very noble profession under difficult times across the country,” said Gacek. “It’s great to have no shortage of people who are interested in joining the Concord Police Department; it’s a competitive process and each and every one of these new officers should be very proud of their accomplishment.”

At the ceremony, each new officer was given a copy of the book “Emotional Survival for Law Enforcement” by Kevin M. Gilmartin, Ph.D. Chief Gacek gives this book to each officer because “it’s important for them to know about the highs and lows that come with being a police officer in modern society,” and he encouraged family members to read it as well.

The Concord Police Department is committed to providing all officers with the best possible training, equipment, and working conditions so they can excel, grow and develop in their careers. The city is privileged to welcome ten new officers and support them as they begin their careers in law enforcement and serve and protect the community.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.