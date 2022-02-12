NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte man & woman arrested in Pitt County home invasion murder

Damian Ross / Raven Moye
Damian Ross / Raven Moye(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:08 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - A man and woman have been arrested by Pitt County deputies for the late January murder of a man during a home invasion.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Damian Ross and 21-year-old Raven Moye, both from Charlotte, have been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary, and larceny of a firearm.

Deputies say after the Jan. 30th home invasion and killing of 51-year-old Charles Lilley, they quickly developed Ross and Moye as persons of interest in the case. The sheriff’s office said the murder happened just after 8:30 p.m. at a mobile home on NC 903 South outside of Ayden.

An incident report said a Smith & Wesson pistol, prescription medication, and hundreds of dollars in cash were stolen from the home.

Deputies say both Ross and Moye were suspects in a string of shootings that occurred in the days after Lilley’s murder.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says it worked with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and on Friday, arrested Ross and Moye.

More information will be released as bond and court information is known.

