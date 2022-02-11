NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Superintendent denies rumors of litter boxes in restrooms for students who ‘identify as cats’

Carroll School District Superintendent Casey Burlau denied the litter box rumors in a letter to students and parents. (Source: KCCI)
By Todd Magel
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCCI) - A school district in Iowa has been hit with rumors saying that students who “identify as cats” are allowed to use litter boxes in the school restrooms.

Carroll School District Superintendent Casey Burlau said it got so bad that he had to send a letter to students and parents on Monday.

“The rumor is that our schools have litter boxes in the restrooms to accommodate individuals who are self-identifying as animals. This is simply and emphatically not true,” Burlau wrote.

The same story has popped up at a few school districts across the country, starting with Midland Public Schools in Michigan in December after a parent brought up concerns about litter boxes in restrooms at a school board meeting.

Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow also had to address those rumors, saying they were false.

Iowa State Education Association Director Mary Jane Cobb said the litter box rumors are a right-wing attempt to mock LGBTQ+ restroom equality.

“It’s absurd, and it’s mean-spirited, and it is absolutely not the focus we should be having right now,” Cobb said.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This April 13, 2016 photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA...
Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data
Georgianna Karriker, 42, and husband Reed Karriker, 42, are both accused of the attempted...
Affidavit reveals shocking allegations of abuse against 11-year-old boy in Salisbury
Troopers were called after a child was struck by a car in the area of Drexel Road and Rector...
Troopers: 8-year-old dies after being struck by car in Burke County
(left) Georgianna Karriker (right) Reed Karriker mug shot
Police raid home, arrest parents charged with child abuse, attempted murder of adopted son in Salisbury
A fire claimed the life of one person in a blaze that ignited at a Kannapolis home Thursday.
Investigators: Candles caused fire that killed elderly man in Kannapolis

Latest News

Timothy Drinnon was arrested Friday for the murder of his wife.
Man charged with murder after wife found dead in Union County home
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canadian judge orders an end to blockade at border bridge
Two officers were spotted helping one of their own during a shooting in Phoenix. Police said...
Police: 9 officers wounded, woman and suspect dead, baby safe after shooting, standoff at Phoenix home
Charlotte was awarded the newest MLS franchise in December of 2019. Until a WBTV Investigation...
Charlotte waits years to release council records until WBTV Investigation shines light on issue
Mecklenburg County Sheriff provides update on safety, depopulation efforts
Mecklenburg County Sheriff provides update on safety, depopulation efforts