Sam Mills, who coined ‘Keep Pounding’ for the Carolina Panthers, has one more chance at hall of fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Late Carolina Panthers great Sam Mills has a last chance to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame as he has been named a finalist for the third year in a row.

The legendary Panthers linebacker who coined the slogan “Keep Pounding” is among the 15 finalists for induction in the Class of 2022.

The 2022 Hall of Fame inductees will be announced on the NFL Honors primetime show, beginning Thursday night at 9 p.m.

In his third straight year as a finalist, and his 20th year of eligibility - this is his final chance to be inducted. If he does not make it this year, he’d have to be chosen by the Senior Committee.

The Senior Committee, comprised of nine members of the Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee, considers players whose careers ended at least 25 years ago.

In January, it was announced that Mills was named to the 2022 class of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, and set to be enshrined during the 58th annual induction banquet on April 22, at the Raleigh Convention Center.

Mills, who died at age 45 in 2005 after a lengthy fight against cancer, came to Carolina as a free agent in 1995. After his retirement following the 1997 season, Mills joined the Panthers as an assistant coach.

He was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in Aug. 2003. He underwent chemotherapy and radiation, but continued coaching.

He was an inspirational force to the Panthers’ run to Super Bowl XXXVIII, delivering an emotional speech to the team before a playoff victory.

“When I found out I had cancer, there were two things could do: quit or keep pounding,” Mills told the team before that game. “I’m a fighter. I kept pounding. You’re fighters, too. Keep pounding!”

During his NFL career, he was a three-time All Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler. He was remembered as one of the most respected players in the NFL during his 12-year career,

Mills finished his career with 1,319 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 11 interceptions and four touchdowns.

He’s also been inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor, the Panthers Hall of Honor, and his 51 is the only number retired in Panthers history.

A statue of Mills sits outside Bank of America Stadium.

