Police: 16-year-old dies, another injured after shooting at Lancaster, S.C. apartment complex

Lancaster Police are investigating and, due to the victim’s age, the State Law Enforcement Division’s special victims unit will assist in the investigation.
A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.
A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.(Source: Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – A 16-year-old has died following a shooting in Lancaster that injured another person, authorities said.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, officers were called to Sycamore Run Apartments on Miller Street for a shooting that happened around 7:10 p.m. Thursday.

When police arrived, they found a 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina Lancaster Medical Center before being flown to a nearby trauma center for treatment, law enforcement said.

Authorities also learned that a 16-year-old who was injured in the same shooting had arrived at MUSC by a personal vehicle, according to Lancaster Police.

The 16-year-old died from his injuries while in surgery, police said.

Lancaster Police are investigating and, due to the victim’s age, the State Law Enforcement Division’s special victims unit will assist in the investigation, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (803) 283-1171, (803) 283-1174 or (803) 289-6040.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

