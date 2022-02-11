NC DHHS Flu
People living in Charlotte’s Villa Heights neighborhood fed up with several shootings in the past two weeks

“I never thought I would meet my neighbors because I’m checking on them to make sure they’re alive,”
Some people living in Charlotte's Villa Heights neighborhood are fed up with crime on their streets.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some people living in Charlotte’s Villa Heights neighborhood are fed up with crime in their neighborhood.

The latest incident happening early Thursday morning when shots were fired into a house on Allen Street.

People living in Villa Heights say over the past 12 days, there have been four different shootings in their neighborhood – many leaving their mark with bullet holes in homes.

I talked to neighbors living in that area, but didn’t want to be identified.

“I never thought I would meet my neighbors because I’m checking on them to make sure they’re alive,” said Villa Heights neighbor A.

Wednesday morning marked the second shooting this week where bullets flew through homes, the other was Sunday night.

”There were 50 shots, two different houses, one house had 27 shots, one house had five shots while they were there, easily could have been killed,” Neighbor A tells WBTV,

One neighbor has taken in a family because their house was hit by gunfire this week.

“They’re actually living with us right now, terrified to go back home, terrified that at any moments as we’ve seen over that last several weeks there could be bullets flying through your neighborhood and close to where they have lived,” said Villa Heights neighbor B.

This incident could be a final straw for one of the families impacted by the latest shooting.

“They’re considering whether it’s worth the risk of ever returning to that home and what do they do now,” Neighbor B added.

People living in Villa Heights say something must change and neighbors want a better police presence in the neighborhood.

“There’s been four shootings in 12 days, there’s been about 10 in the last calendar year and it’s due to people making poor decisions and a reactive police force because of low or restrained resources,” Neighbor A said.

“You can’t be reactive anymore; we have to be proactive, and we need to do something to bring a better secure presence to this neighborhood,” Neighbor B added.

People living in Villa Heights say if police cannot come up with a solution, they will look at options like private security guards and investigators to help keep them safe.

CMPD tell us there’s an active investigation for the shooting that happened Thursday morning.

