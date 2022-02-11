One killed after truck crashes into building in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly crash early Friday morning in south Charlotte.

According to authorities, one person has died after a truck crashed into a building on Ardrey Kell Road.

I’m at breaking news near the Blakeney shopping center. One person is dead. We’re waiting for police to give us more details. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/6MjzKEyvop — Lileana Pearson (@lileana_pearson) February 11, 2022

This happened between Community House and Rea roads.

The area is currently shut down as authorities continue to investigate.

