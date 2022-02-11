One killed after truck crashes into building in south Charlotte
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly crash early Friday morning in south Charlotte.
According to authorities, one person has died after a truck crashed into a building on Ardrey Kell Road.
This happened between Community House and Rea roads.
The area is currently shut down as authorities continue to investigate.
