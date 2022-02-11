NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One killed after truck crashes into building in south Charlotte

The area is currently shut down as authorities continue to investigate.
The area is currently shut down as authorities continue to investigate.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly crash early Friday morning in south Charlotte.

According to authorities, one person has died after a truck crashed into a building on Ardrey Kell Road.

This happened between Community House and Rea roads.

The area is currently shut down as authorities continue to investigate.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This April 13, 2016 photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA...
Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data
Georgianna Karriker, 42, and husband Reed Karriker, 42, are both accused of the attempted...
Affidavit reveals shocking allegations of abuse against 11-year-old boy in Salisbury
Troopers were called after a child was struck by a car in the area of Drexel Road and Rector...
Troopers: 8-year-old dies after being struck by car in Burke County
(left) Georgianna Karriker (right) Reed Karriker mug shot
Police raid home, arrest parents charged with child abuse, attempted murder of adopted son in Salisbury
A fire claimed the life of one person in a blaze that ignited at a Kannapolis home Thursday.
Elderly man dies, wife rescued from burning home in Kannapolis.

Latest News

One killed after truck crashes into south Charlotte strip mall
One killed after truck crashes into building in south Charlotte
GasBuddy says we could be paying an average of $4 a gallon this spring. But we already saw...
Experts say overseas tensions are contributing to a spike in gas prices
Troopers were called after a child was struck by a car in the area of Drexel Road and Rector...
Troopers: 8-year-old dies after being struck by car in Burke County
Crews were called to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning in south Charlotte.
Medic: One injured in crash involving school bus in south Charlotte