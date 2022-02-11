Niners drop nail-biter to Louisiana Tech, 82-77

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Despite a 28-point scoring output from Conference USA Player of the Year Candidate, Jahmir Young, the Charlotte men’s basketball team fell at home to Louisiana Tech, 82-77, on Thursday inside Halton Arena.

The result was LA Tech’s (18-6, 9-3 C-USA) third straight win over Charlotte (13-10, 6-5 C-USA), upping the all-time series to 9-1 in favor of the Bulldogs.

Young’s 28 points came on yet another efficient shooting performance as the Upper Marlboro, Maryland native knocked down 10 of his 18 attempts from the field and all seven of his shots from the charity stripe.

Mir’s performance marked his 13th 20-plus point output of the season through 23 played games. He also finished with a career-high three blocks on the defensive side of the ball.

Joining Young in double-figures was once again senior Austin Butler who scored 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and brought down a game-high 10 rebounds.

Senior Clyde Trapp was also effective on the night scoring nine points and reeling in seven boards.

Freshman Aly Khalifa did his thing at the elbow for the third consecutive game, scoring eight points and dishing out a game-high eight assists. Khalifa is now tied for the team lead in assists with 86 helpers on the year.

The Niners threw the nights opening punch, jumping out to an eight-point lead on a pair of occasions in the evening’s opening 10 minutes.

LA Tech inched its way back into the contest, eventually taking a slim, 33-32 lead into the halftime break.

Out of the locker room and for the entirety of the second half the sides went bucket-for-bucket with neither team leading by more than six points to open the second frame.

With the Bulldogs holding a, 57-56, advantage, a critical 9-0 Louisiana Tech run to up the score to 66-56 is what eventually did the Niners in on the night.

CLT cut the LA Tech lead to two points, but critical shooting from the foul line and a number of critical stops eventually sealed and packaged the evenings final score line.

MIR IS AS MIR DOES

Jahmir Young remains the only player in Conference USA to have played in every game for his team while scoring in double-figures in each outing.

His 28 points marked his career-high 13th 20-plus point outing in a single season. Young leads the Niners in scoring with 19.3 points per game and now ranks 18th on Charlotte’s all-time scoring list with 1,256 career points.

UP NEXT

Charlotte will now hit the road for the first of three consecutive games when it heads west for a Super Bowl Sunday tilt with Middle Tennessee State. The opening tap from the Murphy Center is slated for 3 p.m.

