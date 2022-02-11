Man charged with murder after wife found dead in Union County home

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - An Indian Trail man was arrested Friday morning after his wife was found dead in their home.

Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called around 10:15 a.m. Feb. 11 to a home off the 5000 block of Paddle Wheel Lane for a well-being check. Multiple sources called to say a woman was possibly dead in the house.

Deputies found 48-year-old Ashley Drinnon dead inside the house.

Drinnon’s husband, 53-year-old Timothy Drinnon, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. A motive has not yet been released.

Anyone with information should call 911, the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789, and/or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

