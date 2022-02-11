NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Lincoln Co. man charged after downloading child pornography, deputies say

He was charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Eric Reymundo Fierro was arrested for third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Eric Reymundo Fierro was arrested for third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.(Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County man is in jail right now after allegedly downloading child pornography.

Internet Crimes Against Children tipped off the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 10, expressing concern about a Denver man reportedly downloading child pornography images and/or videos.

Deputies went to a home off Whispering Way in Denver and spoke with Eric Reymundo Fierro, 37, who admitted to downloading the reported material.

Fierro was charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held under $25,000 bond at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This April 13, 2016 photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA...
Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data
Georgianna Karriker, 42, and husband Reed Karriker, 42, are both accused of the attempted...
Affidavit reveals shocking allegations of abuse against 11-year-old boy in Salisbury
Troopers were called after a child was struck by a car in the area of Drexel Road and Rector...
Troopers: 8-year-old dies after being struck by car in Burke County
(left) Georgianna Karriker (right) Reed Karriker mug shot
Police raid home, arrest parents charged with child abuse, attempted murder of adopted son in Salisbury
A fire claimed the life of one person in a blaze that ignited at a Kannapolis home Thursday.
Investigators: Candles caused fire that killed elderly man in Kannapolis

Latest News

A Union County Sheriff's Office patrol car is seen outside the jail.
Inmate dies at Union County Jail
A shooting left a juvenile injured early Friday morning after witnesses say someone shot into a...
Juvenile injured after shots fired into occupied Charlotte home
A building in south Charlotte was damaged Friday morning after a truck crashed into it. One...
One killed after truck crashes into building in south Charlotte
One killed after truck crashes into building in south Charlotte
One killed after truck crashes into building in south Charlotte