Lincoln Co. man charged after downloading child pornography, deputies say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County man is in jail right now after allegedly downloading child pornography.

Internet Crimes Against Children tipped off the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 10, expressing concern about a Denver man reportedly downloading child pornography images and/or videos.

Deputies went to a home off Whispering Way in Denver and spoke with Eric Reymundo Fierro, 37, who admitted to downloading the reported material.

Fierro was charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held under $25,000 bond at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center.

