NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Lenoir woman dies in house fire

The fire was deemed accidental.
A woman died Friday morning when she became trapped in a burning home in Lenoir.
A woman died Friday morning when she became trapped in a burning home in Lenoir.(MGN Online)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman died Friday morning when she became trapped in a burning home in Lenoir.

Crews from Little River Fire, Grace Chapel, Valmead, Hudson, and Lenoir fire departments, along with EMS personnel, were called around 7:24 a.m. Feb. 11 to a home off Oak Hill Park Circle.

Sarah Richardson, 64, was trapped in the home and found dead.

Her death is being investigated by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Medical Examiner, and Fire Marshal’s Office.

Crews say the fire was accidentally started in the living room by improperly discarded smoking materials.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This April 13, 2016 photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA...
Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data
Georgianna Karriker, 42, and husband Reed Karriker, 42, are both accused of the attempted...
Affidavit reveals shocking allegations of abuse against 11-year-old boy in Salisbury
Troopers were called after a child was struck by a car in the area of Drexel Road and Rector...
Troopers: 8-year-old dies after being struck by car in Burke County
(left) Georgianna Karriker (right) Reed Karriker mug shot
Police raid home, arrest parents charged with child abuse, attempted murder of adopted son in Salisbury
A fire claimed the life of one person in a blaze that ignited at a Kannapolis home Thursday.
Investigators: Candles caused fire that killed elderly man in Kannapolis

Latest News

A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.
Police: 16-year-old dies, another injured after shooting at Lancaster, S.C. apartment complex
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. COVID-19 positivity rate continuing to fall
Eric Reymundo Fierro was arrested for third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Lincoln Co. man charged after downloading child pornography, deputies say
A Union County Sheriff's Office patrol car is seen outside the jail.
Inmate dies at Union County Jail