Lenoir woman dies in house fire

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman died Friday morning when she became trapped in a burning home in Lenoir.

Crews from Little River Fire, Grace Chapel, Valmead, Hudson, and Lenoir fire departments, along with EMS personnel, were called around 7:24 a.m. Feb. 11 to a home off Oak Hill Park Circle.

Sarah Richardson, 64, was trapped in the home and found dead.

Her death is being investigated by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Medical Examiner, and Fire Marshal’s Office.

Crews say the fire was accidentally started in the living room by improperly discarded smoking materials.

