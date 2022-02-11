Juvenile injured after shots fired into occupied Charlotte home

NC DHHS Flu
This is a developing situation.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A shooting left a juvenile injured early Friday morning after witnesses say someone shot into a south west Charlotte home.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called to the 1600 block of Charleston Place Lane, close to the 1700 Place Apartments, around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 11 about an assault with a deadly weapon.

The juvenile said the suspect walked up to him and shot at him twice. He was hit by one of the bullets. Five other people were inside the home at that time.

Police have not yet confirmed the extent of the juvenile’s injuries or whether any arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

