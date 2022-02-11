Mount Holly Police officer involved in shooting near apartments in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Gaston County Friday afternoon.

The situation is unfolding near the apartments on Maple Circle in the Mount Holly area around 4 p.m.

Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper confirmed that one of his officers was involved in an officer-involved shooting.

#BREAKING Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper confirms one of his officers has been involved in an officer-involved shooting - working to learn more about the situation @WBTV_News — Alex Giles WBTV (@AlexGilesNews) February 11, 2022

There’s no word on any injuries, if any officers were hurt or any other details about the shooting.

This is a developing story and there are very limited details available at the time.

