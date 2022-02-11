NC DHHS Flu
Mount Holly Police officer involved in shooting near apartments in Gaston County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Gaston County Friday afternoon.

Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper confirmed that one of his officers was involved in an officer-involved shooting.

There’s no word on any injuries, if any officers were hurt or any other details about the shooting.

This is a developing story and there are very limited details available at the time.

