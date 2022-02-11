Inmate dies at Union County Jail

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - An inmate at the Union County jail died Friday morning, according to the county sheriff’s office.

An officer conducting morning meal service recognized a 32-year-old inmate was unresponsive and began to provide medical care. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS and pronounced dead.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will look into the death, per standard protocol.

Foul play is not suspected, and the inmate’s identity will be released after his family has been notified.

This is the third inmate death reported in the WBTV viewing area this week with deaths also happening in the Chesterfield and Catawba county detention facilities.

