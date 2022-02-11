NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Hit-and-run leaves one dead in north Charlotte

One person was arrested.
An arrest was made Thursday in a fatal hit and run off Old Statesville Road in Charlotte.
An arrest was made Thursday in a fatal hit and run off Old Statesville Road in Charlotte.(WILX)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest was made Thursday in a fatal hit and run off Old Statesville Road in Charlotte.

Police say one person was struck by a car on the 6400 block of the road, which is at the intersection of Sunset Road. They responded to the scene around 9:07 p.m. and found Valerie Williams in the road.

She was pronounced dead by Medic.

Officers learned the suspect had been driving a dark-colored Chevrolet pickup truck. Thanks to the public’s help, police found the truck a short distance from the crime scene.

The driver was identified as Earl Crisco.

He was found not to be impaired, and officers don’t believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Crisco was arrested for felony hit and run and taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169, ext. 6. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This April 13, 2016 photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA...
Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data
Georgianna Karriker, 42, and husband Reed Karriker, 42, are both accused of the attempted...
Affidavit reveals shocking allegations of abuse against 11-year-old boy in Salisbury
Troopers were called after a child was struck by a car in the area of Drexel Road and Rector...
Troopers: 8-year-old dies after being struck by car in Burke County
(left) Georgianna Karriker (right) Reed Karriker mug shot
Police raid home, arrest parents charged with child abuse, attempted murder of adopted son in Salisbury
A fire claimed the life of one person in a blaze that ignited at a Kannapolis home Thursday.
Investigators: Candles caused fire that killed elderly man in Kannapolis

Latest News

Curtis Atkinson, Jr. (Source: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
Death penalty dropped over possible pandemic delays in case of Charlotte man accused of killing parents
A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.
Police: 16-year-old dies, another injured after shooting at Lancaster, S.C. apartment complex
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. COVID-19 positivity rate continuing to fall
A woman died Friday morning when she became trapped in a burning home in Lenoir.
Lenoir woman dies in house fire