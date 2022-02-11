Hit-and-run leaves one dead in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest was made Thursday in a fatal hit and run off Old Statesville Road in Charlotte.

Police say one person was struck by a car on the 6400 block of the road, which is at the intersection of Sunset Road. They responded to the scene around 9:07 p.m. and found Valerie Williams in the road.

She was pronounced dead by Medic.

Officers learned the suspect had been driving a dark-colored Chevrolet pickup truck. Thanks to the public’s help, police found the truck a short distance from the crime scene.

The driver was identified as Earl Crisco.

He was found not to be impaired, and officers don’t believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Crisco was arrested for felony hit and run and taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169, ext. 6. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

