First Alert: Staying mild through Saturday, yet much colder by Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mild afternoons continue for Friday and Saturday, with temperatures about 20 degrees colder for Sunday. A light rain-snow mix will be possible for early Sunday morning. Dry and chilly weather develop for Valentine’s Day Monday.

Mostly sunny and pleasant Friday afternoon.

Upper 60s for Saturday, with increasing clouds.

40s for Sunday, with a light rain-snow mix for the morning.

Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures develop overnight, with Friday morning low temperatures in the upper 30s.

Friday will stay mostly sunny and breezy, with highs in the upper 60s.

Warm afternoon temperatures continue for Saturday, with clouds increasing throughout the day. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will range from the upper 60s in the piedmont, to around 50 degrees in the mountains.

A light rain-snow mix will be possible for early Sunday morning. (WBTV)

A cold front will move across the Carolinas Saturday night into early Sunday, bringing MUCH colder temperatures for the end of the weekend, along with the chance for a rain to rain-snow mix for parts of the WBTV viewing area Sunday morning.

Sunday morning temperatures look to start off in the upper 30s for the piedmont, with mid-20s in the mountains. As temperatures struggle to warm during the day Sunday, afternoon temperatures look to range from the 40s in the piedmont, to lower 30s in the mountains.

After a light rain-snow mix for Sunday morning, precipitation is expected to taper off by midday, with dry conditions expected Sunday afternoon and evening.

Valentine’s Day Monday looks to feature mostly sunny skies, with chilly high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Another warming trend develops for next week, with mid-50s for Tuesday, and 60s expected Wednesday through next Friday. Another round of rain looks to move in for next Friday.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

