First Alert: Mild start to the weekend before dramatic cool-down Sunday
There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today and Saturday along with gusty afternoon breezes and mild temperatures in the upper 60s.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you liked Thursday’s weather, you’ll love it today!
- Breezy and unseasonably mild today & Saturday
- Major cold front blows through Saturday night
- Low-impact rain/snow, huge temperature drop
All good things do eventually come to an end and this week’s warm-up is no exception. There’s no doubt there will be a major knock-back in temperatures for the backside of the weekend. Early afternoon readings Sunday in the middle 40s will likely drop into the 30s by late afternoon. As for precipitation, there will probably be a few low-impact showers that kick up along the cold front Saturday night through early Sunday, but the chance stands at only about 30to 40%.
The best chance for a little snow would be in the mountains, though early Sunday morning a little snow could mix in with any rain showers that form across the Piedmont.
The bigger story this weekend will be the dramatic drop from the upper 60s Saturday to the cold 30s and 40s on Sunday!
We’re likely to run below-normal on Monday, Valentine’s Day, with highs in the upper 40s, but with lots of sunshine in the forecast early next week, high temperatures will rebound into the more seasonal upper 50s Tuesday and lower 60s on Wednesday.
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
