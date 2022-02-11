First Alert: Mild start to the weekend before dramatic cool-down Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you liked Thursday’s weather, you’ll love it today!

Breezy and unseasonably mild today & Saturday

Major cold front blows through Saturday night

Low-impact rain/snow, huge temperature drop

There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today and Saturday along with gusty afternoon breezes and mild temperatures in the upper 60s. In between, partly cloudy skies are forecast tonight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We'll stay Spring-like around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area through Saturday before a major cold front blows in from the north. A few low-impact rain/snow showers Saturday night & early Sunday, but the bigger story is the huge drop in temperatures Sat-Sunday! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/suIbVCqWzF — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 11, 2022

All good things do eventually come to an end and this week’s warm-up is no exception. There’s no doubt there will be a major knock-back in temperatures for the backside of the weekend. Early afternoon readings Sunday in the middle 40s will likely drop into the 30s by late afternoon. As for precipitation, there will probably be a few low-impact showers that kick up along the cold front Saturday night through early Sunday, but the chance stands at only about 30to 40%.

As a cold front blows through the @wbtv_news area over the weekend, a few rain / snow showers are likely in the mountains Saturday. No major accumulation is expected. Dry around #CLT until late Saturday night / early Sunday morning. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/3BMkGLuECd — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 11, 2022

The best chance for a little snow would be in the mountains, though early Sunday morning a little snow could mix in with any rain showers that form across the Piedmont.

As a major cold front cross the @wbtv_news area Saturday night into early Sunday, there will be just a few low-impact showers of rain and/or wet snow that pop up around #CLT at daybreak. Bigger story will be the dramatically colder temperatures! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/p5ErbmvcaI — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 11, 2022

The bigger story this weekend will be the dramatic drop from the upper 60s Saturday to the cold 30s and 40s on Sunday!

We'll stay dry, breezy & warm through Saturday around #CLT before a major cold front crosses the @wbtv_news area Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few spotty low-impact rain and/or snow showers are likely with the front Sunday morning. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/xR4eF76039 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 11, 2022

We’re likely to run below-normal on Monday, Valentine’s Day, with highs in the upper 40s, but with lots of sunshine in the forecast early next week, high temperatures will rebound into the more seasonal upper 50s Tuesday and lower 60s on Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

