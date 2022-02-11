Experts say overseas tensions are contributing to a spike in gas prices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gas prices are at their highest level in eight years.

AAA says, the average price for a gallon of gas hit $3.47 Thursday.

Experts say tensions between Russia and the Ukraine could mean you pay more to fill up your tank.

On Thursday, at the 7-11 on Freedom Drive, the price of gas was $3.39.

Experts warn that number will rise, a fear shared by most customers.

“It’s too high for me,” said one customer.

“I’m going to be walking,” said another.

Russia is the world’s second-biggest producer of both natural gas and oil.

JPMorgan says oil prices could hit $120 if the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates.

“It’s too bad for the economy, it’s too bad for my pocket,” said a customer.

A spokesperson for AAA says, right now, the price for crude oil is $90 per gallon. That has gone up about $6 per gallon in a week’s time.

“The cost of crude oil. Add that to the tensions we’re seeing in Russia and Ukraine, and you have the perfect recipe for prices to remain high,” AAA spokesperson Tiffany Wright said,

Here are AAA Carolinas’ average gas prices in Charlotte, Gastonia, and Rock Hill:

Current average: $3.32

A month ago: $3.07

A year ago: $2.29

“I’ll probably Uber, I’ll leave it up to them to pay for the gas,” a customer said.

GasBuddy says we could be paying an average of $4 a gallon this spring. But we already saw close to that in parts of Charlotte Thursday morning.

Experts say, prices should eventually fall back to under $3 a gallon by the holiday season.

