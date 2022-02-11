NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Experts say overseas tensions are contributing to a spike in gas prices

GasBuddy says we could be paying an average of $4 a gallon this spring. But we already saw close to that in parts of Charlotte Thursday morning.
Experts warn -- and customers fear -- the price of gas count continue to rise.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gas prices are at their highest level in eight years.

AAA says, the average price for a gallon of gas hit $3.47 Thursday.

Experts say tensions between Russia and the Ukraine could mean you pay more to fill up your tank.

On Thursday, at the 7-11 on Freedom Drive, the price of gas was $3.39.

Related: Top 10 lowest gas prices in the Charlotte area

Experts warn that number will rise, a fear shared by most customers.

“It’s too high for me,” said one customer.

“I’m going to be walking,” said another.

Russia is the world’s second-biggest producer of both natural gas and oil.

JPMorgan says oil prices could hit $120 if the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates.

“It’s too bad for the economy, it’s too bad for my pocket,” said a customer.

A spokesperson for AAA says, right now, the price for crude oil is $90 per gallon. That has gone up about $6 per gallon in a week’s time.

Related: Gas prices increase along with rising cost of oil

“The cost of crude oil. Add that to the tensions we’re seeing in Russia and Ukraine, and you have the perfect recipe for prices to remain high,” AAA spokesperson Tiffany Wright said,

Here are AAA Carolinas’ average gas prices in Charlotte, Gastonia, and Rock Hill:

  • Current average: $3.32
  • A month ago: $3.07
  • A year ago: $2.29

“I’ll probably Uber, I’ll leave it up to them to pay for the gas,” a customer said.

GasBuddy says we could be paying an average of $4 a gallon this spring. But we already saw close to that in parts of Charlotte Thursday morning.

Related: Gas prices spike to highest levels since 2014

Experts say, prices should eventually fall back to under $3 a gallon by the holiday season.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(left) Georgianna Karriker (right) Reed Karriker mug shot
Police raid home, arrest parents charged with child abuse, attempted murder of adopted son in Salisbury
Photo of Lauren Talton
North Mecklenburg HS community raising money for fallen teacher’s family
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Jeremy Scott Lemmond is accused of abducting his daughter, 1-year-old Lilliana Josephine Lemmond.
US Marshals arrest man accused of abducting his 1-year-old daughter from home in Mint Hill, N.C.
Brittany Kristen Canipe and Rocky Clay Beatty Jr., are charged in connection with their infant...
Police charge parents with homicide in infant’s 2021 death in Gaston County

Latest News

From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
Bond denied for person of interest in Pageland, S.C. woman’s disappearance
(9/22/96) Carolina Panther linebacker Sam Mills (51) yells to the crowd as he leaves the field...
Sam Mills, who coined ‘Keep Pounding’ for the Carolina Panthers, has one more chance at hall of fame
Voters wait in line at the York County Registration and Elections office in York for early...
It’s official: Some Rock Hill residents need to vote again in a runoff election
People living in Villa Heights say over the past 12 days, there have been four different...
People living in Charlotte’s Villa Heights neighborhood fed up with several shootings in the past two weeks