NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Elissia Wilson: Colder air returns for the second half of the weekend

Don’t worry; the temps will warm back up by the end of next week.
Don’t worry; the temps will warm back up by the end of next week.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We started off this week with cold temperatures and even some freezing rain in a few areas, but we’re going to end this Friday with plenty of sunshine and highs near 70 degrees.

  • The weekend starts out warm
  • Falling temperatures Saturday evening-Sunday
  • A chance for rain/snow on Sunday

This Friday afternoon will stay mostly sunny, breezy, and dry with highs in the 50s in the mountains, and upper 60s and lower 70s across the piedmont. Tonight will be cool but pleasant with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Saturday will be our last warm day before temperatures take a tumble on Sunday. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Warm weather is here across the Carolinas.
Warm weather is here across the Carolinas.(First Alert Weather)

Saturday evening into Sunday, a strong cold front will slice its way through the Carolinas causing temperatures to fall from the 40s and 50s around midnight, into the 30s and 40s by Sunday afternoon. In addition to the colder temperatures, there will be a chance for some scattered rain/snow showers; no snow accumulation is expected at this time.

Sunshine will return just in time for Valentine’s Day, but it will be cold with highs only in the upper 40s. We’ll continue to stay dry for Tuesday and Wednesday; expect a mix of sun and clouds with warmer temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Warmer air will stick around for next Thursday and Friday, but we will see more cloud cover and chances for rain with highs back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This April 13, 2016 photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA...
Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data
Georgianna Karriker, 42, and husband Reed Karriker, 42, are both accused of the attempted...
Affidavit reveals shocking allegations of abuse against 11-year-old boy in Salisbury
Troopers were called after a child was struck by a car in the area of Drexel Road and Rector...
Troopers: 8-year-old dies after being struck by car in Burke County
(left) Georgianna Karriker (right) Reed Karriker mug shot
Police raid home, arrest parents charged with child abuse, attempted murder of adopted son in Salisbury
A fire claimed the life of one person in a blaze that ignited at a Kannapolis home Thursday.
Investigators: Candles caused fire that killed elderly man in Kannapolis

Latest News

Don’t worry; the temps will warm back up by the end of next week.
Elissia Wilson: Colder air returns for the second half of the weekend
There will be just a few low-impact showers of rain and/or wet snow that pop up around...
First Alert: Mild start to the weekend before dramatic cool-down Sunday
First Alert Friday forecast
First Alert: Mild start to the weekend before dramatic cool-down Sunday
A light rain-snow mix will be possible for early Sunday morning.
First Alert: Staying mild through Saturday, yet much colder by Sunday