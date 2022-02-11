Elissia Wilson: Colder air returns for the second half of the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We started off this week with cold temperatures and even some freezing rain in a few areas, but we’re going to end this Friday with plenty of sunshine and highs near 70 degrees.

The weekend starts out warm

Falling temperatures Saturday evening-Sunday

A chance for rain/snow on Sunday

This Friday afternoon will stay mostly sunny, breezy, and dry with highs in the 50s in the mountains, and upper 60s and lower 70s across the piedmont. Tonight will be cool but pleasant with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Saturday will be our last warm day before temperatures take a tumble on Sunday. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Warm weather is here across the Carolinas. (First Alert Weather)

Saturday evening into Sunday, a strong cold front will slice its way through the Carolinas causing temperatures to fall from the 40s and 50s around midnight, into the 30s and 40s by Sunday afternoon. In addition to the colder temperatures, there will be a chance for some scattered rain/snow showers; no snow accumulation is expected at this time.

Sunshine will return just in time for Valentine’s Day, but it will be cold with highs only in the upper 40s. We’ll continue to stay dry for Tuesday and Wednesday; expect a mix of sun and clouds with warmer temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

We've got today and tomorrow to enjoy the spring-like warmth before winter returns! Who's playing hooky this Friday? :) #NCwx #SCwx #CLT pic.twitter.com/3f7ZuUEZwz — Elissia Wilson (@ElissiaWilson) February 11, 2022

Warmer air will stick around for next Thursday and Friday, but we will see more cloud cover and chances for rain with highs back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.