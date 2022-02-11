NC DHHS Flu
Death penalty dropped over possible pandemic delays in case of Charlotte man accused of killing parents

Mecklenburg County Assistant District Attorney Jodi Anderson told the judge that capital cases can often take months instead of days or weeks to complete.
Curtis Atkinson, Jr. (Source: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Prosecutors are no longer seeking the death penalty against a man accused of murdering his parents in Charlotte in 2017 due to an increased risk of COVID-19-related delays during the trial.

During a Thursday hearing in the case of Curtis Atkinson Jr., Mecklenburg County Assistant District Attorney Jodi Anderson told the judge that capital cases can often take months instead of days or weeks to complete and require “significantly more” witnesses and experts, an additional phase and hundreds of potential jurors.

“The likelihood of pandemic-related delays, interruptions and uncertainty exponentially increases due to these factors,” Anderson said during the hearing.

Addressing the court, Anderson said that as the omicron wave wanes, they find themselves at “the precipice of hope” that courts may soon resume normal operations, while adding that the victim’s family “deserve more than just hope.”

“They deserve justice, and the state believes our decision to proceed non-capitally is the best way to timely deliver justice to this family and this community. As such we will not be seeking the death penalty in this case,” Anderson told the judge.

Atkinson’s charges stem from the 2017 murders of Ruby Atkinson and Curtis Atkinson Sr., in their own home.

The defendant and his girlfriend, Nikki Cooper, were arrested for the crime, as well as the kidnapping of Atkinson Jr.’s 11-year-old niece, who was later located in Washington, D.C.

Prosecutors said Atkinson and Cooper brutally murdered his parents over several minutes and brought in his niece to watch some of it. The suspects allegedly lived in the home for several days with the child and the bodies of the victims.

Atkinson is now facing a first-degree murder charge and his trial is scheduled to begin May 16. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In 2019, Cooper pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder for her role in the crime.

