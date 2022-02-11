CMS, UCPS parents react to upcoming N.C. health guidance for schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big changes are on the way that will affect if your child must quarantine from school.

State health officials released updated guidance Thursday on contact tracing and quarantine recommendations.

NCDHHS announced updates have been made to the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit focusing on strategies that are most effective at this stage of the pandemic, like vaccines, boosters, testing and masking, and no longer recommending individual contact tracing in K-12 schools. pic.twitter.com/ETGijJm9eF — NCDHHS (@ncdhhs) February 10, 2022

The department is no longer recommending individual contact tracing in K-12 schools.

Additionally, NCDHHS recommends students and staff no longer be required to stay home from school following a COVID-19 exposure, unless they have symptoms or test positive.

Officials say similar updates will be made to the ChildCareStrongNC Public Health Toolkit.

Updates for both toolkits will go into effect Feb. 21, 2022.

Union County Public Schools parent Jodi McConkey says she has mixed feelings on the updated guidelines.

“I think every parent has that instinct that kicks in but you also want to listen to the professionals so I kind of have a yes or no there,” she said.

Union County Public Schools voted on February 1 to end contact tracing and quarantine requirements starting this past Monday. This only applies to people who don’t have symptoms and do not test positive.

McConkey believes the Board of Education should’ve waited to make these changes and instead followed state guidance.

“I think they should’ve been listening from the beginning and had they listened from the beginning and even if we remained mask optional - if the quarantine policy was actually effective, and the contact tracing was actually effective, and we didn’t have all of this miscommunication we almost certainly would’ve been in a better place than we are right now,” she said.

Another UCPS parent who wanted to remain anonymous says she is in favor of UCPS’ decision and is glad to see the state health leaders making these changes.

“I fully support UCPS and their decision,” the parent said. “It is time to move forward. Our children need to be in school.”

UCPS parent Rolf Eckert also weighed in on the changes.

“My wife and myself have always been advocating for virtual education for those thousands of students that were quarantined every week. A lot of them had no symptoms but were excluded from school just due to the fact that they were in close proximity of a student who had tested positive. This practice had been removed by the UCPS BOE and no more contact tracing is done. Therefore, the number of excluded students is much less and right now, only students who test positive have to quarantine for 5 days only.This new directive as well as what UCPS BOE had decided last month, is actually helping for what we have been fighting. Which is equal online instructions for those students excluded.The online instructions are still not happening but at least, most of the time, teachers post daily assignments on Canvas for those excluded students. So there has been some improvement,” Eckert said.

UCPS does offer online support for students who have to quarantine after testing positive or experiencing symptoms.

While individual contact tracing isn’t being recommended anymore - the state health department says schools can still notify the school community on a daily and weekly basis through their website or phone calls.

CMS parent David Roberts has two daughters in CMS, both have received their first two COVID-19 shots, but haven’t gotten their boost shots yet.

He says he’s treading lightly with these updates as it will continue in-person learning but he is prepared to pivot if circumstances change.

“If things change, if cases start to spike, a new variant emerges, I hope CMS and the health department respond accordingly but yes cautiously in favor of this,” Roberts said.

McConkey’s daughter has received both doses of her vaccine and booster shot. As McConkey prepares for the changing guidance, she’s encouraging her daughter to do what’s best for her health.

“I most certainly choose to listen to the professionals, I give my daughter the choice to wear a mask or not and she has worn a mask all year and that’s what she’s comfortable in,” McConkey said.

Roberts realizes these changes mean keeping more children in the classroom but says he’ll be using his recent shipment of rapid tests if his children are exposed.

“If there’s any doubt or if they start to show any symptoms we have a rapid test in hand and in 10-15 minutes we have a somewhat confidence sense if they do or don’t,” Roberts said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.