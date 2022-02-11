Caldwell County school leaders to meet on mask requirement

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A lot has changed in the past week when it comes to COVID-19 policies at area schools, and with new guidance from the state, more are likely to change.

School leaders in Caldwell County have called an emergency meeting for 10:30 a.m. Friday to review the district’s face mask policy.

Currently, masks are required for students and staff but that could change.

Caldwell County’s meeting comes after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated its COVID-19 toolkit Thursday.

Related: N.C. health leaders no longer recommend contact tracing in K-12 schools, adjust quarantine guidance

The toolkit does state students and staff should wear masks indoors in areas of high or substantial transmission. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all 100 N.C. counties are currently considered at high transmission rates. However, making that a requirement is still up to each school district.

The state no longer recommends contact tracing in K through 12 public schools. NCDHHS leaders also recommend that students and staff don’t have to quarantine if they’re exposed to COVID-19, unless they have symptoms or test positive for the virus.

These updated guidelines won’t go into effect until Feb. 21.

Some school districts like Union County have already moved to these recommendations; others are likely to follow.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.