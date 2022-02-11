5 officers hurt, 1 in critical condition after shooting, standoff at Phoenix home

NC DHHS Flu
By Bobbi Jo Kelly, KPHO staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – Phoenix Police said five officers are in the hospital after a shooting and standoff at a home in south Phoenix early Friday morning, around 2 a.m.

Authorities said the scene is still active and are asking the public to stay away for their safety.

KPHO crews on the scene saw multiple officers hurt and being taken to the hospital.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said that one officer remains in critical condition.

The shooting comes two months after a fellow officer, Tyler Moldovan, was shot eight times, including once to the the head.

“If I seem upset, it’s because I am,” Williams said, emphasizing the struggles and safety concerns law enforcement officials face every single day.

KPHO crews on scene continue to hear gunshots ring out in the area. No other information has been released. It’s not clear what led up to the standoff.

Police are expected to provide an update at 6 a.m.

