Troopers: 8-year-old seriously injured after being struck by car in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Troopers were called to a crash involving an 8-year-old child Thursday morning in Burke County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the collision happened in the area of Drexel Road and Rector Street in the town of Valdese.

Troopers said the child darted into the road in front of an oncoming vehicle and was hit.

The child was taken from the scene in critical condition, authorities said.

No other information was immediately available. Stay with WBTV for further updates as they come in.

