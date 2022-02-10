NC DHHS Flu
Troopers: 8-year-old dies after being struck by car in Burke County

Troopers said the child darted into the road in front of an oncoming vehicle and was hit.
Troopers were called after a child was struck by a car in the area of Drexel Road and Rector...
Troopers were called after a child was struck by a car in the area of Drexel Road and Rector Street in Burke County.(Source: WBTV)
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An 8-year-old child has died following a crash Thursday morning in Burke County, troopers said.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the collision happened in the area of Drexel Road and Rector Street in the town of Valdese.

Troopers said the child darted into the road in front of an oncoming vehicle and was hit.

The child was taken from the scene in critical condition and later passed away, authorities said.

No other information was immediately available. Stay with WBTV for further updates as they come in.

