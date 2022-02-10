NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Troopers: 1 dead following Highway 126 crash

The wreck happened just west of Morganton.
One person is dead following a fatal crash off Highway 126 this morning.
One person is dead following a fatal crash off Highway 126 this morning.(unsplash.com)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a fatal crash off Highway 126 this morning.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash this morning west of Morganton Thursday, Feb. 10. Troopers say the car struck a tree.

There were two people in the car at the time of the wreck. One of them was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. WBTV is working to confirm more details.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(left) Georgianna Karriker (right) Reed Karriker mug shot
Police raid home, arrest parents charged with child abuse, attempted murder of adopted son in Salisbury
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Photo of Lauren Talton
North Mecklenburg HS community raising money for fallen teacher’s family
Jeremy Scott Lemmond is accused of abducting his daughter, 1-year-old Lilliana Josephine Lemmond.
US Marshals arrest man accused of abducting his 1-year-old daughter from home in Mint Hill, N.C.
Brittany Kristen Canipe and Rocky Clay Beatty Jr., are charged in connection with their infant...
Police charge parents with homicide in infant’s 2021 death in Gaston County

Latest News

Troopers were called after a child was struck by a car in the area of Drexel Road and Rector...
Troopers: 8-year-old seriously injured after being struck by car in Burke County
Rowan Sheriff's deputy Randal Addison with K9 Fanta.
Sheriff looking for donations to buy protective vest for K9 Fanta
Montgomery County Schools says 47-year-old Jason Hensley was suspended by the system pending...
N.C. teacher suspended after gun found in classroom
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'