Troopers: 1 dead following Highway 126 crash

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a fatal crash off Highway 126 this morning.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash this morning west of Morganton Thursday, Feb. 10. Troopers say the car struck a tree.

There were two people in the car at the time of the wreck. One of them was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. WBTV is working to confirm more details.

