Troopers: 1 dead following Highway 126 crash
The wreck happened just west of Morganton.
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a fatal crash off Highway 126 this morning.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash this morning west of Morganton Thursday, Feb. 10. Troopers say the car struck a tree.
There were two people in the car at the time of the wreck. One of them was pronounced dead.
This is a developing story. WBTV is working to confirm more details.
