Thursday, Friday bring plenty of sunshine, unseasonably mild temperatures

High temperatures will rise into the middle 60s today and Friday.
High temperatures will rise into the middle 60s today and Friday.
By Al Conklin
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances will remain near zero and we’ll hold on to plenty of sunshine and unseasonably mild afternoon readings through the start of the weekend.

  • Lots of sunshine for the next several days
  • Unseasonably mild right through Saturday
  • Cold front drops temps but not much rain

High temperatures will rise into the middle 60s today and Friday and by Saturday, we’ll jump into the upper 60s, well above normal for the middle part of February.

Each day likely brings a bit of a breeze, but that will be offset by almost total sunshine today and Friday, and no less than partly sunny skies Saturday.

All good things do eventually come to an end and this week’s warm-up is no exception. There’s no doubt there will be a major knock-back in temperatures by Sunday. Afternoon readings Sunday will only top out near 50 degrees.

As for precipitation, there may be a few showers that kick up along the cold front Saturday night through midday Sunday, but the chance stands at only about 30%. The best chance for a little snow would be in the mountains. Through early Sunday morning a little snow could mix in with any rain showers that form across the Piedmont.

The bigger story this weekend will be the dramatic drop from the upper 60s Saturday to the upper 40s / 50s on Sunday!

We’re likely to run below-normal on Monday, Valentine’s Day, with highs in the upper 40s, but with lots of sunshine in the forecast early next week, high temperatures will rebound into the more seasonal 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Pleasant weather into Saturday, yet a chance for a wintry mix on Sunday
We’ll continue to warm into the mid to upper 60s on Thursday and Friday under mostly sunny skies.
Spring-like temperatures the next few days for Charlotte and surrounding areas