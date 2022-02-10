NC DHHS Flu
Statesville man facing hundreds of counts of sex crimes against child

Clark was declared a danger to the public and given no bond.
William Ray Clark faces hundreds of counts of sex crimes against a child.
William Ray Clark faces hundreds of counts of sex crimes against a child.(Statesville Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man is facing 380 counts of various sex crime charges against a child, according to police.

Officers with the Statesville Police Department say they were tipped off on Feb. 7 about a sex offense between the two. An investigation revealed sexual assaults happened throughout a 3-year period.

The Department of Social Services was called and investigators searched the home of William Ray Clark off Wexford Way.

Clark faces:

  • Seventy-four counts of first-degree statutory rape
  • Seventy-eight counts of incest
  • Seventy-eight counts of indecent liberties
  • Seventy-four counts of sex act by substitute parent
  • Seventy-six counts of statutory sex offense with a child by adult

Witness statements and evidence collected at the home were enough for Clark to be arrested on the scene. He was declared a danger to the public and given no bond.

