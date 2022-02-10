Statesville man facing hundreds of counts of sex crimes against child
Clark was declared a danger to the public and given no bond.
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man is facing 380 counts of various sex crime charges against a child, according to police.
Officers with the Statesville Police Department say they were tipped off on Feb. 7 about a sex offense between the two. An investigation revealed sexual assaults happened throughout a 3-year period.
The Department of Social Services was called and investigators searched the home of William Ray Clark off Wexford Way.
Clark faces:
- Seventy-four counts of first-degree statutory rape
- Seventy-eight counts of incest
- Seventy-eight counts of indecent liberties
- Seventy-four counts of sex act by substitute parent
- Seventy-six counts of statutory sex offense with a child by adult
Witness statements and evidence collected at the home were enough for Clark to be arrested on the scene. He was declared a danger to the public and given no bond.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.