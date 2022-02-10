Statesville man facing hundreds of counts of sex crimes against child

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man is facing 380 counts of various sex crime charges against a child, according to police.

Officers with the Statesville Police Department say they were tipped off on Feb. 7 about a sex offense between the two. An investigation revealed sexual assaults happened throughout a 3-year period.

The Department of Social Services was called and investigators searched the home of William Ray Clark off Wexford Way.

Clark faces:

Seventy-four counts of first-degree statutory rape

Seventy-eight counts of incest

Seventy-eight counts of indecent liberties

Seventy-four counts of sex act by substitute parent

Seventy-six counts of statutory sex offense with a child by adult

Witness statements and evidence collected at the home were enough for Clark to be arrested on the scene. He was declared a danger to the public and given no bond.

