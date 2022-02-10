NC DHHS Flu
Sheriff looking for donations to buy protective vest for K9 Fanta

Rowan Sheriff and non-profit Keeping K9s in Kevlar seeking funds
Rowan Sheriff's deputy Randal Addison with K9 Fanta.
Rowan Sheriff's deputy Randal Addison with K9 Fanta.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office and the non-profit organization Keeping K9s in Kevlar is partnering to raise money to purchase a bullet proof vest for Rowan Sheriff’s K9 deputy Fanta.

The organization points out that for many law enforcement agencies, bullet proof vests for K9s are not included in the budget, so the agency must rely on donations from community partners. Each vest costs $2600.

The vest would protect Fanta from stabbing, shrapnel, and bullets fired from most handguns.

Keeping K9s in Kevlar raises money through Paypal on the organization’s Facebook page under the blue “Learn More” button. 100% of the donations will go to fund a vest specifically for Fanta. If the fundraising goal is exceeded, any surplus will go towards the next K9 in line.

Checks can be sent to: Keeping K9s in Kevlar, 3901 Airport Way, Bellingham, WA, 98226.

