SC Senate approves bill legalizing medical marijuana

(WLOX)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WMBF) - The South Carolina Senate approved a bill legalizing medical marijuana after years of work on Wednesday.

The bill, the heavily-amended South Carolina Compassionate Care Act, passed 28-15.

The bill will go before a third, vote in the Senate on Thursday before heading to the South Carolina House of Representatives.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

