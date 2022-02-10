Repairs to take 3 weeks on Concord intersection shut down by water main break

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - NCDOT contract crews will begin repairs on a major Concord intersection that shut down last week due to a broken waterline.

The repairs will begin Thursday morning at U.S. 29 and Pitts School Road and are anticipated to take up to three weeks depending on progress and weather conditions.

Last Wednesday, an 8-inch water line was destroyed accidentally by a contract crew and caused significant damage.

Crews will have to excavate material and grade the work area. At about 300 feet long and 100 feet wide, the work area is roughly the size of a football field.

Then, crews will have to backfill the site with sol and stone to rebuild the road’s subgrade. Once that is complete, crews can pave over the area, install temporary road markings, curbs and gutters. Permanent road markings will be installed in the spring.

While the road remains closed, drivers are encouraged to follow a posted detour along Pitts School Road, Roberta Road and George Liles Parkway. Any barricades should not be driven around or removed.

