RAMP Program will receive more funding; Application portal will reopen on March 1st

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A program created during the start of the pandemic to help people struggling with rent throughout Mecklenburg County will receive more funds after the application portal was closed in December.

The RAMP program will get about $22 million and the application portal will reopen on March 1st.

RAMP provides emergency relief to people negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 2021, DreamKey Partners said the RAMP program has helped more than 18,000 renters affected by the pandemic to pay for their rent and utilities.

The need for help caused the RAMP program to close its portal in December because demand was higher than remaining funds available.

“It’s me and my son in my house, just me and him so you know, I try to do everything I can to provide for him and that kind of let me down or whatever,” said Almante Green of Charlotte.

Green is just one of many people shutout of the RAMP program because funding was running out. He applied in October but got the email in December saying the program was out of money.

“At the time I was like at least, I want to say at least $2,000 behind on bills and I honestly I really needed that help,” said Green. He turned to another organization known as “The Relatives” to help him through his situation.

Green said “they was a good help, they actually paid the due off for me. I had to just pay a little bit and they helped me out a lot”

During the Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, DreamKey partners announced the program will receive $20 million from the state, $1.4 million from Mecklenburg County, and $650,000 from the city of Charlotte, but it must use most of the remaining funds first.

Erin Barbee, the Chief Strategy Officer of DreamKey Partners said, “With Mecklenburg County we have $8.6 million remaining and with the city of Charlotte, we have $5.7 million remaining.”

The RAMP program will go through those funds in the coming weeks with over 15-hundred households in the pipeline to receive aid.

RAMP uses $700,000 a day with the average household getting $7,000 in aid.

DreamKey Partners understands there’s a poverty issue as well that goes beyond the pandemic.

“And with this next round, while we’ll get it out quickly, we do have a bit of a runway to administer these funds and we can look at more approaches holistically to help address the need because we don’t want to just snatch the rug out from everyone and say no more money. We want to say we have a plan let’s work with some resources and let’s make a difference,” said Barbee

“Honestly, I know how tough it is out here. I know how tough it is to go hustle and go get your money up every day and had to see your family when you don’t have it,” said Green.

DreamKey Partners said the application portal will reopen to people in need on March 1st and it will focus on those in priority one and two, people with eviction notices and coming court dates, those unemployed or have low incomes. People will also have a new website to apply for the RAMP program on March 1st, it’s www.RAMPCharMeck.com.

