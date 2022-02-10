NC DHHS Flu
Public memorial service plans announced for Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss America 2019

Services will also be live-streamed.
Cheslie Kryst, a Charlotte native, won the Miss USA pageant back in 2019 as Miss North Carolina. She was also an entrepreneur, a host on EXTRA and an attorney.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Public memorial plans have been announced for Cheslie Kryst, an accomplished Charlotte native who earned the title of Miss USA 2019 and was an attorney and EXTRA correspondent.

Kryst died Jan. 30 at age 30.

[Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30]

Her family will host a public celebration of life at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 at Elevation Blakeney, 8835 Blakeney Professional Drive, Charlotte. The public is welcome to attend.

[’You were more than a daughter - you were my very best friend’; Cheslie Kryst’s mother honors her life]

The celebration will also be live-streamed, with the link available closer to the date of the service.

[’The world is mourning. We all felt like we knew Cheslie’: Remembering and honoring the life of Cheslie Kryst]

The family will observe a private, invitation-only celebration prior to the public celebration, as they continue to ask the public to respect their privacy during this time.

