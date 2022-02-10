NC DHHS Flu
Pleasant weather into Saturday, yet a chance for a wintry mix on Sunday

Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures develop overnight, with Thursday morning low temperatures in the 30s.
The warming trend continues this week, with high temperatures in the 60s through Saturday
By Jason Myers
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The warming trend continues this week, with high temperatures in the 60s through Saturday. A wintry mix is possible for Sunday, so stay updated with the latest WBTV weather forecast for any changes. Drier weather is expected for Valentine’s Day Monday.

  • Mostly sunny and pleasant afternoons continue.
  • Upper 60s for Saturday, with increasing clouds.
  • A rain to wintry mix is possible for Sunday.

Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures develop overnight, with Thursday morning low temperatures in the 30s.

Thursday and Friday will stay mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Our warmest day of the week will be Saturday, with high temperatures in the upper 60s, with clouds increasing during the day.

Next Few Days
Next Few Days(WBTV)

A wintry mix is possible for Sunday, yet that will depend on the exact track that a low-pressure system takes offshore of the Southeast United States, and the timing of colder air moving into the Carolinas with a cold front. Some weather data keeps the forecast mainly dry for Sunday, while other data suggests the chance for rain, a wintry mix, and snow for parts of the WBTV viewing area. Make sure you stay weather aware this week for forecast changes for Sunday. At this point, Sunday high temperatures look to range from the 30s in the mountains to 50s in the piedmont.

Valentine’s Day Monday looks to feature partly cloudy skies, with cooler high temperatures around 50 degrees.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

