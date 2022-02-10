Piedmont Players to present Ragtime

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Piedmont Players will be presenting the award-winning musical Ragtime in a series of performances in the coming weeks.

Ragtime is based on the 1975 novel of the same name by E.L. Doctorow.

Set in the early 20th century, Ragtime tells the story of three groups in the United States: African Americans, represented by Coalhouse Walker Jr., a Harlem musician; upper-class suburbanites, represented by Mother, the matriarch of a white upper-class family in New Rochelle, New York; and Eastern European immigrants, represented by Tateh, a Jewish immigrant from Latvia.

The show also incorporates historical figures such as Harry Houdini, Evelyn Nesbit, Booker T. Washington, J. P. Morgan, Henry Ford, and Emma Goldman. The original Broadway production was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes: Aidan Melton as The Little Boy, Bradley Smith as Father, Wendy Weant as Mother, Nick Culp as Younger Brother, Christopher Barcroft as Grandfather, Michael Brooks as Coalhouse Walker, Jr., Leslie Roberts as Sarah, Paul Leopard as Tateh, Maryella Rosko as The Little Girl, Marc Anderson as Booker T. Washington, Laura Raynor-Williams as Emma Goldman, & Lauren Stephenson as Evelyn Nesbit.

The ensemble includes: Kevin Leichman, Jenny Carroll, Brandon Lloyd Hicks, Joshua Christopher Doyle, Dennis Welch, Micah Cross, Beryl Torrence, Corinne Mauldin, Alexis Greer, Bradley Eudy, Isaac Welch, Carla Holt, Zakiya Smyre, & Zana Smyre-Rouse.

PRODUCING PARTNERS: John A. Basinger, Edward A. Brown, & David Post.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE Friday, February 25 at 7:30 PM Friday, March 11 at 7:30 PM Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 PM Saturday, March 12 at 7:30 PM Sunday, February 27 at 2:30 PM Sunday, March 13 at 2:30 PM Friday, March 04 at 7:30 PM Saturday, March 05 at 7:30 PM Sunday, March 06 at 2:30 PM. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

VENUE The Meroney Theatre 213 S Main Street Salisbury, NC 28144

TICKETS Tickets: $23 for adults; $21 for seniors/students/military Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471

