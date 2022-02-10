NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Medic rideshare program enables some patients to go to hospital via Lyft instead of ambulance

Medic says they’re looking to expand, potentially offering this service through Uber as well.
Medic says they’re looking to expand, potentially offering this service through Uber as well.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you have a non-life-threatening emergency and need to go to the hospital, you may be able to take a Lyft instead of an ambulance.

The benefit?

Lower cost - and Mecklenburg EMS Agency (Medic) says it enables them to take care of the sickest patients.

It could be a life or death situation. You call 911, and an ambulance is dispatched. But sometimes, other steps are taken.

“If you are determined to be a low acuity patient with minor symptoms, we may transfer you over to our nurse advice line who will do a secondary triage of your symptoms,” said Mecklenburg EMS Agency’s Matt Lewis.

In non-life-threatening situations, if transport is needed, the 911 operator can schedule a Lyft for the patient to go to the hospital.

Medic says they’re doing this program due to an increase in calls and staffing challenges.

Related: Mecklenburg EMS requests federal assistance with ambulance strike teams due to COVID-19 surge

“Utilizing Lyft allows us to decrease workload by transferring patients that don’t require an ambulance over to a much more cost effective solution,” said Lewis.

The rides are $15 on average and covered by Medic. Medic says, any Lyft driver can participate.

Rafael Diaz has been a rideshare driver for five years. In that time, he’s made a few trips to the hospital.

“I feel good, because I help,” said Diaz.

The hope is that through this program, Medic can provide more help to more people.

The program was implemented in October 2021. Since then, there have already been 175 transports via Lyft.

Related: ‘Health care hiring frenzy’: Working to improve staff shortages, meet demand ahead of flu season

“Whenever we are utilizing this process, it allows us to stay available for those higher acuity patients,” said Lewis.

Other agencies have reached out to Medic about this program, so interest is growing. Medic says they’re looking to expand, potentially offering this service through Uber as well.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The situation unfolded near the Lowe’s on South Tryon Street just after 12 p.m. Tuesday.
Police: Security guard fires shots while being assaulted by robbery suspects at Lowe’s in south Charlotte
One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in...
Authorities: Woman faces multiple charges after deadly two-car crash in Cabarrus County
Watauga County authorities said interviews with Billy Wayne Davis, a Georgia inmate, helped...
Georgia inmate helps Watauga County Sheriff’s Office solve 50-year-old triple homicide
Klope said just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, Asheville fire crews responded to Grove Park Inn...
Officials: 6 people treated for overdoses at Omni Grove Park Inn in North Carolina
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning at Rocky River Road...
One killed in multi-vehicle crash on Rocky River Road in Union County, authorities say

Latest News

Brittany Kristen Canipe and Rocky Clay Beatty Jr., are charged in connection with their infant...
Police charge parents with homicide in infant’s 2021 death in Gaston County
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify multiple...
Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify men responsible for armed robberies in southwest Charlotte
CMS classroom
CMS Board of Education doubles retention bonus for employees, guest teachers now included
Jeremy Scott Lemmond is accused of abducting his daughter, 1-year-old Lilliana Josephine Lemmond.
US Marshals arrest man accused of abducting his 1-year-old daughter from home in Mint Hill, N.C.