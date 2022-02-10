Medic: One injured in crash involving school bus in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning in south Charlotte.

The crash happened in the area of East Boulevard and Dilworth Road East.

According to Medic, the bus was empty and one person had minor injuries.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

