Medic: One injured in crash involving school bus in south Charlotte

The crash happened in the area of East Boulevard and Dilworth Road East.
Crews were called to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning in south Charlotte.
Crews were called to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning in south Charlotte.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning in south Charlotte.

The crash happened in the area of East Boulevard and Dilworth Road East.

According to Medic, the bus was empty and one person had minor injuries.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

Stay up-to-date with traffic conditions here.

